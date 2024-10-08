0800 - 40 30 182

Ihre persönliche Autoberatung

0800 - 40 30 182

Montag - Freitag: 8:00 - 20:00 Uhr

Samstag: 9:00 - 17:00 Uhr

Gerne kontaktieren Sie uns per E-Mail:

auto@auto.de

AnmeldenMein Konto

468 Opel Corsa Neuwagen

Opel
Corsa
Neu
Alle Filter entfernen
ändernMonatsrate:beliebig, 60 Monate
Ergebnisse anzeigen

Ratendetails anpassen

abbrechen

Grunddaten

weitere Fahrzeuge hinzufügen

Erstzulassung

2.0k
2.0k

Monatsrate

beliebig, 60 Monate
ändern

Verbrauch

l / 100 km
1
18

Kilometerstand

0.0
0.0

Leistung in PS

70
154.21

Sitzplätze

1
12

Anzahl Türen

2
3
4
5

Antrieb

Getriebe

Außenfarbe

Polsterfarbe

Polstermaterial

Highlights

mehr Kriterien

Fahrzeughalter max

Unfallfahrzeug

Feinstaubplakette mind.

Detailsuche

Opel - top-marke zu niedrigen preisen

Die Wurzeln des Automobilherstellers Opel liegen in Rüsselsheim. Hier etablierte sich das Unternehmen anfangs als größter Nähmaschinenhersteller Europas und widmete sich ab 1899 auch der Automobilproduktion. Von 1929 bis August 2017 gehörte das Unternehmen zum US-amerikanischen Automobilkonzern General Motors (GM). Danach wurde Opel Teil der französischen Groupe PSA. Opel ist einer der größten Automobilproduzenten Europas und mit seiner britischen Schwestermarke Vauxhall in mehr als 50 Ländern vertreten.

Ihre vorteile mit auto.de

  • 14 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie
  • 100% unverbindlich anfragen
  • Deutschlandweite Lieferung
  • Kostenlose Kaufberatung
  • Flexible Finanzierung
  • 12 Monate Garantie

So funktioniert der autokauf mit auto.de

auto.de ist der neue, schnelle und einfache Weg sein Traumauto im Internet zu finden und zu kaufen. Unsere fachmännisch geprüften Fahrzeuge sind in einem Top Zustand und frei von technischen Mängeln. Auf unserer Seite finden Sie Top Angebote bis zu 40% reduziert. Zusätzlich bietet Ihnen auto.de günstige Möglichkeiten zur Finanzierung Ihres Traumwagens sowie attraktive Barkauf-Angebote. Finden Sie gemeinsam mit einem persönlichen Kundenberater Ihr neues Auto. Wir liefern Ihr Traumauto bis zu Ihnen nach Hause - deutschlandweit. Sie können sofort einsteigen und dank 12 Monaten Garantie und 14 Tagen Rückgaberecht sorgenfrei losfahren. Unsere sofort verfügbaren Fahrzeuge warten auf Sie. Jetzt kostenlos und 100% unverbindlich Angebot anfragen!

image
GEPRÜFT
image
EINFACH
image
SICHER
image
KAUFEN

Unsere top-angebote für sie

Opel Corsa

1.2 Edition Aut. LED NAVI DAB PDC CARPLAY 

neu
-700
1 | 15
6
50 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,6l/100km, 127g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
163 
154 3
Leasing
221 
210 1,3
Kaufen
20.348 219.648 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Automatik, Neu, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Corsa

1.2 Edition Aut. LED NAVI DAB PDC CARPLAY 

neu
-700
1 | 14
6
50 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,6l/100km, 127g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
163 
154 3
Leasing
221 
210 1,3
Kaufen
20.348 219.648 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Automatik, Neu, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Corsa

F 1.2 Edition Aut. LED NAVI DAB PDC CARPLA 

neu
-700
1 | 14
13
50 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,6l/100km, 127g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
163 
154 3
Leasing
221 
210 1,3
Kaufen
20.348 219.648 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Automatik, Neu, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Corsa

F 1.2 Edition Aut. LED NAVI DAB PDC CARPLA 

neu
-700
1 | 14
7
16 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,6l/100km, 127g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
163 
154 3
Leasing
221 
210 1,3
Kaufen
20.348 219.648 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Automatik, Neu, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Corsa

F 1.2 Edition Aut. LED NAVI DAB PDC CARPLA 

neu
-700
1 | 14
5
50 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,6l/100km, 127g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
163 
154 3
Leasing
221 
210 1,3
Kaufen
20.348 219.648 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Automatik, Neu, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Corsa

Turbo 1.2 100 GS FACELIFT LED Kam PDC 1... 

-3.677
-16%
1 | 12
5
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,1l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
195 
148 3
Leasing
253 
164 1,3
Kaufen
22.435 218.758 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Corsa

Turbo 1.2 100 GS FACELIFT LED Kam PDC 1... 

-3.319
-16%
1 | 12
4
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,1l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
182 
140 3
Leasing
239 
159 1,3
Kaufen
21.277 217.958 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Corsa

Turbo 1.2 100 GS FACELIFT LED Kam PDC 1... 

-3.803
-17%
1 | 12
5
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,1l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
194 
145 3
Leasing
252 
160 1,3
Kaufen
22.361 218.558 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Corsa

Turbo 1.2 100 YES LED Temp PDC AppCo B... 

neu
-3.137
-15%
1 | 12
6
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,2l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
181 
141 3
Leasing
236 
160 1,3
Kaufen
21.195 218.058 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, Klimaanlage, Airbag

Opel Corsa

Turbo 1.2 100 GS FACELIFT LED Kam PDC 1... 

-4.093
-19%
1 | 12
4
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,1l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
192 
140 3
Leasing
252 
153 1,3
Kaufen
22.051 217.958 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Corsa

Turbo 1.2 100 GS FACELIFT LED Kam PDC 1... 

-4.549
-20%
1 | 12
5
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,1l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
198 
140 3
Leasing
259 
149 1,3
Kaufen
22.507 217.958 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Corsa

Turbo 1.2 100 YES LED Temp PDC AppCo B... 

neu
-4.952
-22%
1 | 12
4
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,2l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
204 
141 3
Leasing
265 
145 1,3
Kaufen
23.010 218.058 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, Klimaanlage, Airbag

Opel Corsa

1.2 Edition // LED/PDC/Alu/SHZ/LHZ 

neu
-3.365
-16%
1 | 13
65
83 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,3l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
179 
136 3
Leasing
231 
149 1,3
Kaufen
20.613 217.248 
Benzin, Limousine, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Corsa

1.2 Edition // LED/PDC/Alu/SHZ/LHZ 

neu
-4.600
-20%
1 | 13
79
79 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,3l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
206 
148 3
Leasing
271 
160 1,3
Kaufen
23.548 218.948 
Benzin, Limousine, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Corsa

1.2 Edition // LED/PDC/Alu/SHZ/LHZ 

neu
-4.600
-20%
1 | 13
79
66 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,3l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
206 
148 3
Leasing
271 
160 1,3
Kaufen
23.548 218.948 
Benzin, Limousine, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Alternativen zum Opel Corsa

Opel Corsa

ON ecoFlex 

neu
-700
1 | 15
92
1.005 km
Automatik
Benzin
7,8l/100km
119g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
163 
154 3
Leasing
221 
210 1,3
Kaufen
20.348 219.648 1
Benzin, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Corsa

1.2 Edition //LED/Sitzheizung/Klima 

neu
1 | 13
7
64.370 km
Manuell
Benzin
4,1l/100km
93g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
97 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
12.248 
Benzin, Limousine, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Corsa

ON ecoFlex 

neu
-5.475
-19%
1 | 13
18
101 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,4l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
249 
179 3
Leasing