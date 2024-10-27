0800 - 40 30 182

Ihre persönliche Autoberatung

0800 - 40 30 182

Montag - Freitag: 8:00 - 20:00 Uhr

Samstag: 9:00 - 17:00 Uhr

Gerne kontaktieren Sie uns per E-Mail:

auto@auto.de

AnmeldenMein Konto

91 Opel Crossland Automatik

Opel
Crossland X
Automatik
Alle Filter entfernen
ändernMonatsrate:beliebig, 60 Monate
Ergebnisse anzeigen

Ratendetails anpassen

abbrechen

Grunddaten

weitere Fahrzeuge hinzufügen

Erstzulassung

2.0k
2.0k

Monatsrate

beliebig, 60 Monate
ändern

Verbrauch

l / 100 km
1
18

Kilometerstand

0.0
87k

Leistung in PS

120
130.53

Sitzplätze

1
12

Anzahl Türen

2
3
4
5

Antrieb

Getriebe

Außenfarbe

Polsterfarbe

Polstermaterial

Highlights

mehr Kriterien

Fahrzeughalter max

Unfallfahrzeug

Feinstaubplakette mind.

Detailsuche

Opel - top-marke zu niedrigen preisen

Die Wurzeln des Automobilherstellers Opel liegen in Rüsselsheim. Hier etablierte sich das Unternehmen anfangs als größter Nähmaschinenhersteller Europas und widmete sich ab 1899 auch der Automobilproduktion. Von 1929 bis August 2017 gehörte das Unternehmen zum US-amerikanischen Automobilkonzern General Motors (GM). Danach wurde Opel Teil der französischen Groupe PSA. Opel ist einer der größten Automobilproduzenten Europas und mit seiner britischen Schwestermarke Vauxhall in mehr als 50 Ländern vertreten.

Ihre vorteile mit auto.de

  • 14 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie
  • 100% unverbindlich anfragen
  • Deutschlandweite Lieferung
  • Kostenlose Kaufberatung
  • Flexible Finanzierung
  • 12 Monate Garantie

So funktioniert der autokauf mit auto.de

auto.de ist der neue, schnelle und einfache Weg sein Traumauto im Internet zu finden und zu kaufen. Unsere fachmännisch geprüften Fahrzeuge sind in einem Top Zustand und frei von technischen Mängeln. Auf unserer Seite finden Sie Top Angebote bis zu 40% reduziert. Zusätzlich bietet Ihnen auto.de günstige Möglichkeiten zur Finanzierung Ihres Traumwagens sowie attraktive Barkauf-Angebote. Finden Sie gemeinsam mit einem persönlichen Kundenberater Ihr neues Auto. Wir liefern Ihr Traumauto bis zu Ihnen nach Hause - deutschlandweit. Sie können sofort einsteigen und dank 12 Monaten Garantie und 14 Tagen Rückgaberecht sorgenfrei losfahren. Unsere sofort verfügbaren Fahrzeuge warten auf Sie. Jetzt kostenlos und 100% unverbindlich Angebot anfragen!

image
GEPRÜFT
image
EINFACH
image
SICHER
image
KAUFEN

Unsere top-angebote für sie

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Business Edition // Kamera/LED 

neu
-500
1 | 13
57
80.978 km
Automatik
Benzin
4,9l/100km
112g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
136 
130 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
17.048 216.548 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Automatik Elegance 

neu
-2.400
-10%
1 | 22
44
1
4.780 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,3l/100km, 142g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
204 
173 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
24.489 222.089 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance 1.2 Turbo CAM/NAVI/FSHZ/SHZ 

neu
-5.500
-19%
1 | 15
34
19.987 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,5l/100km, 147g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
251 
181 3
Leasing
331 
244 1,3
Kaufen
28.789 223.289 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance Paket Navi Rückfahrkamera SHZ 

neu
-7.897
-20%
1 | 15
68
11 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,5l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
350 
250 3
Leasing
461 
269 1,3
Kaufen
40.246 232.349 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Elegance Automatik AHK+KAMERA+KEYLESS+PDC+DAB+ 

1 | 15
10
7.990 km
Automatik
Benzin
5l/100km
113g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
194 3
Leasing
256 1,3
Kaufen
24.349 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1,2 Elegance 

neu
1 | 14
9
25.610 km
Automatik
Benzin
7,8l/100km
185g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
199 3
Leasing
268 1,3
Kaufen
25.449 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Ultimate 1.2 Turbo EU6d CROSSLAND ULTIMATE 

neu
1 | 15
8
17.000 km
Automatik
Benzin
7,8l/100km
114g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
158 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
20.149 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance 1.2T AT LED Apple CarPlay Android Auto Me 

neu
-600
1 | 14
7
5.122 km
Automatik
Benzin
7,8l/100km
114g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
189 
182 3
Leasing
254 
245 1,3
Kaufen
23.949 223.349 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

X 1.2 Automatik EleganceNAVI*LED*RFC 

neu
1 | 15
7
15.822 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,5l/100km, 147g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
171 3
Leasing
227 1,3
Kaufen
21.749 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 ELEGANCE AT+NAVI+BEH.WSS+GJR+SHZ+LRH+R-KAM+ 

neu
1 | 15
17
26.653 km
Automatik
Benzin
590l/100km, 132g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
178 3
Leasing
239 1,3
Kaufen
22.849 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Automatik Elegance 

neu
-5.708
-19%
1 | 11
9
20.947 km
Automatik
Benzin
7,8l/100km
185g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
263 
191 3
Leasing
333 
195 1,3
Kaufen
29.557 223.849 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance 1.2 Turbo NAVI HUD LED ALLWETTER digitales Cockpit Apple CarPlay Android Auto 

neu
1 | 15
12
10 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,5l/100km, 147g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
211 3
Leasing
285 1,3
Kaufen
27.149 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Neu, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Ultimate 1.2 ALLWETTER NAVI KAMERA KLIMAAUTO KEYLESS 

neu
-1.600
-6%
1 | 11
6
4.531 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,3l/100km, 143g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
220 
200 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
27.349 225.749 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance 1.2 T Navi+LED+CarPlay+Sitzhzg+PDC+CAM+ 

neu
1 | 14
9
23.450 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,4l/100km, 143g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
163 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
20.749 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Ultimate AHK-abnehmbar Kollisionswarner HUD Navi L 

neu
-1.000
-5%
1 | 15
16
1
66.900 km
Automatik
Benzin
7,8l/100km
114g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
154 
141 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
19.049 218.049 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Alternativen zum Opel Crossland X

Opel Crossland X

(X) 1.2 Ultimate AHK Head Up Navi DAB PDC SHZ Klima 

neu
-700
1 | 15
17
1
32.503 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,9l/100km, 134g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
155 
146 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
19.089 218.389 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

(X) 1.2 GS Line DAB SHZ PDC Klima 

neu
-600
1 | 14
16
31.026 km
Manuell
Benzin
6,2l/100km, 141g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
136 
129 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
16.889 216.289 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Innovation SHZ HFS RFK PDC KLIMA ALU 

neu
-600
1 | 15
131
3
33.562 km
Manuell
Benzin
0l/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
ERHÖHTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
148 
140 3