370 Ford Fiesta Vignale

Ford
Fiesta
Ford - top-marke zu niedrigen preisen

Die 1903 von Henry Ford gegründete Ford Motor Company mit Sitz in Dearborn (USA) setzte mit einem bahnbrechenden und bis dahin einzigartigen Fertigungskonzept Akzente in der Historie der Automobilindustrie. Ford gilt deshalb als Wiege der modernen Fahrzeugindustrie. Mit der Einführung der Fließbandproduktion im Jahr 1913 brachte Ford einen radikalen Umbruch in die neu entstehende Autoindustrie. Das als „Tin Lizzy" bekannte T-Modell wurde legendär und ganze 15 Millionen mal gebaut. Heute ist die Ford Motor Company der fünftgrößte Autohersteller weltweit.

Unsere top-angebote für sie

Ford Fiesta

Titanium PDC AHK Allwetterreifen 

11
41.160 km
Manuell
Benzin
7,8l/100km
185g CO2/km (komb)*
15.948
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.1 S&S COOL&CONNECT *DAB*LED*PDC*SHZ* 

46.300 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,3l/100km, 121g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
16.789
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.0 EcoBoost S&S TITANIUM 

7.900 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,5l/100km, 125g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
22.689
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid S&S Aut. TITANIUM 

14.000 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,3l/100km, 120g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
24.389
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.0 EcoBoost COOL&CONNECT 

16.578 km
Manuell
Benzin
6,4l/100km, 144g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
17.889
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.0 EcoBoost ST-LINE Navi DAB Parks. 

32.415 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,6l/100km, 127g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
18.489
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.1 S&S COOL&CONNECT *DAB*LED*PDC*SHZ* 

74.100 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 129g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
15.789
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.1 S&S COOL&CONNECT *SYNC3*DAB*PDC*SHZ* 

37.600 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,4l/100km, 121g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
14.389
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.5 EcoBoost S&S ST, Touchnavi mit B&O Sound, DAB, Frontscheibenhzg., 

85.549 km
Manuell
Benzin
7l/100km, 158g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
17.389 
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.1 S&S COOL&CONNECT *DAB*PDC*SHZ*LED* 

21.900 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,3l/100km, 121g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
17.889
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.1 S&S COOL&CONNECT *DAB*PDC*LED*SHZ* 

44.700 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 129g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
16.789
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.0 ST-LINE ACC PDC SHZ ALU Apple CarPlay 

44.329 km
Manuell
Benzin
6l/100km, 135g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
19.489
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid Aut. ST-LINE X LED PDC 

12.183 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,1l/100km, 138g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
25.989
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenk

Ford Fiesta

1.1 S&S COOL&CONNECT *DAB*PDC*SHZ*KLIMA* 

Manuell
Benzin
5,3l/100km, 121g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
17.189 216.489 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Fiesta

1.1 S&S COOL&CONNECT *DAB*PDC*SHZ*KLIMA* 

Benzin
5,3l/100km, 121g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
15.189 214.689 1
Benzin, Kleinwagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Alternativen zum Ford Fiesta

Ford Kuga

Titanium NAVI SHZ PDC WSS-HZ KAMERA CARPLAY 

16.066 km
Automatik
Diesel
7l/100km
186g CO2/km (komb)*
29.748 228.648 1
Diesel, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost ST-Line //LED/Navi/Kamera/Sitzheizung 

Automatik
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
36.413 227.648 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost ST-Line //LED/Navi/Kamera/Sitzheizung 

Benzin
5,7l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
