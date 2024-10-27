0800 - 40 30 182

Ford - top-marke zu niedrigen preisen

Die 1903 von Henry Ford gegründete Ford Motor Company mit Sitz in Dearborn (USA) setzte mit einem bahnbrechenden und bis dahin einzigartigen Fertigungskonzept Akzente in der Historie der Automobilindustrie. Ford gilt deshalb als Wiege der modernen Fahrzeugindustrie. Mit der Einführung der Fließbandproduktion im Jahr 1913 brachte Ford einen radikalen Umbruch in die neu entstehende Autoindustrie. Das als „Tin Lizzy“ bekannte T-Modell wurde legendär und ganze 15 Millionen mal gebaut. Heute ist die Ford Motor Company der fünftgrößte Autohersteller weltweit.

Unsere top-angebote für sie

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid ST-LINE X 

neu
1 | 21
8
60.980 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 130g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
156 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
19.789 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

ST-LINE X 1.0EcoBoost Hybrid *NAVI*ACC*TWA* 

neu
-900
1 | 20
16
23.300 km
Manuell
Benzin
6l/100km, 136g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
195 
184 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
24.389 223.489 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost Aut. ST-LINE X 

neu
-900
1 | 20
13
82.560 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,3l/100km, 143g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
185 
173 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
22.989 222.089 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid ST-LINE X 

neu
-800
1 | 22
13
54.458 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 130g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
172 
161 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
21.389 220.589 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid Aut. ST-LINE X 

neu
-1.000
1 | 27
16
43.170 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,3l/100km, 143g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
215 
202 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
26.889 225.889 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid Aut. ST-LINE X 

neu
-1.100
1 | 23
15
9.700 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 130g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
248 
235 3
Leasing
325 
308 1,3
Kaufen
31.289 230.189 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid ST-LINE X 

neu
-4.500
-13%
1 | 24
20
1
12.700 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,8l/100km, 130g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
281 
224 3
Leasing
366 
297 1,3
Kaufen
33.489 228.989 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid ST-LINE X 

neu
-1.500
-7%
1 | 22
17
66.540 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 130g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
175 
156 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
21.289 219.789 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

ST-Line X 1,0 Ecoboost Hybrid Auto 

-7.344
-21%
1 | 3
19
0 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
302 
209 3
Leasing
380 
202 1,3
Kaufen
34.202 226.858 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Parkassistent, Airbag

Ford Puma

ST-Line X 1,0 Ecoboost Hybrid 

-6.598
-21%
1 | 3
12
0 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,4l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
281 
198 3
Leasing
352 
192 1,3
Kaufen
31.956 225.358 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Parkassistent, Airbag

Ford Puma

X 1.0 EB 155 MHEV ST-Line Nav LED Kam 18... 

neu
-5.787
-19%
4
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,5l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
264 
191 3
Leasing
332 
191 1,3
Kaufen
30.445 224.658 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Airbag

Ford Puma

X 1.0 EB 155 MHEV ST-Line Nav LED Kam 18... 

neu
-7.456
-23%
3
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,5l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
286 
191 3
Leasing
357 
176 1,3
Kaufen
32.114 224.658 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Airbag

Ford Puma

ST-Line X 1.0 EcoBoost Navi digitales Cockpit Soundsystem B & O LED 

neu
-800
4
31.470 km
Manuell
Benzin
7,8l/100km
185g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
177 
167 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
22.189 221.389 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

ST-Line X 1,0 EcoBoost Powershift Hybrid... 

-7.151
-20%
7
0 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
314 
224 3
Leasing
396 
223 1,3
Kaufen
35.909 228.758 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

ST-Line X 1,0 EcoBoost Powershift Hybrid... 

-8.068
-21%
8
0 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
332 
230 3
Leasing
420 
224 1,3
Kaufen
37.726 229.658 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost ST-Line //LED/Navi/Kamera/Sitzheizung 

neu
-8.765
-24%
1 | 13
30
1
8.514 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
326 
214 3
Leasing
409 
196 1,3
Kaufen
36.413 227.648 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost ST-Line //LED/Navi/Kamera/Sitzheizung 

neu
-6.698
-19%
1 | 13
11
4.577 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
302 
217 3
Leasing
380 
218 1,3
Kaufen
34.546 227.848 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Ford Puma

1.0 EcoBoost ST-Line //LED/Navi/Kamera/Sitzheizung 

neu
-8.098
-23%
1 | 13
13
8.909 km
Automatik
Benzin
5,7l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
317 
214 3
Leasing