Ford - top-marke zu niedrigen preisen

Die 1903 von Henry Ford gegründete Ford Motor Company mit Sitz in Dearborn (USA) setzte mit einem bahnbrechenden und bis dahin einzigartigen Fertigungskonzept Akzente in der Historie der Automobilindustrie. Ford gilt deshalb als Wiege der modernen Fahrzeugindustrie. Mit der Einführung der Fließbandproduktion im Jahr 1913 brachte Ford einen radikalen Umbruch in die neu entstehende Autoindustrie. Das als „Tin Lizzy“ bekannte T-Modell wurde legendär und ganze 15 Millionen mal gebaut. Heute ist die Ford Motor Company der fünftgrößte Autohersteller weltweit.