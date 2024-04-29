0800 - 40 30 182

231 Opel Crossland X Gebrauchtwagen

Opel
Crossland X
Gebraucht
Opel - top-marke zu niedrigen preisen

Die Wurzeln des Automobilherstellers Opel liegen in Rüsselsheim. Hier etablierte sich das Unternehmen anfangs als größter Nähmaschinenhersteller Europas und widmete sich ab 1899 auch der Automobilproduktion. Von 1929 bis August 2017 gehörte das Unternehmen zum US-amerikanischen Automobilkonzern General Motors (GM). Danach wurde Opel Teil der französischen Groupe PSA. Opel ist einer der größten Automobilproduzenten Europas und mit seiner britischen Schwestermarke Vauxhall in mehr als 50 Ländern vertreten.

Ihre vorteile mit auto.de

  • 14 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie
  • 100% unverbindlich anfragen
  • Deutschlandweite Lieferung
  • Kostenlose Kaufberatung
  • Flexible Finanzierung
  • 12 Monate Garantie

So funktioniert der autokauf mit auto.de

auto.de ist der neue, schnelle und einfache Weg sein Traumauto im Internet zu finden und zu kaufen. Unsere fachmännisch geprüften Fahrzeuge sind in einem Top Zustand und frei von technischen Mängeln. Auf unserer Seite finden Sie Top Angebote bis zu 40% reduziert. Zusätzlich bietet Ihnen auto.de günstige Möglichkeiten zur Finanzierung Ihres Traumwagens sowie attraktive Barkauf-Angebote. Finden Sie gemeinsam mit einem persönlichen Kundenberater Ihr neues Auto. Wir liefern Ihr Traumauto bis zu Ihnen nach Hause - deutschlandweit. Sie können sofort einsteigen und dank 12 Monaten Garantie und 14 Tagen Rückgaberecht sorgenfrei losfahren. Unsere sofort verfügbaren Fahrzeuge warten auf Sie. Jetzt kostenlos und 100% unverbindlich Angebot anfragen!

image
GEPRÜFT
image
EINFACH
image
SICHER
image
KAUFEN

Unsere top-angebote für sie

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Business Edition // Kamera/LED 

neu
-500
1 | 13
57
80.978 km
Automatik
Benzin
4,9l/100km
112g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
136 
130 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
17.048 216.548 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

(X) 1.2 Ultimate AHK Head Up Navi DAB PDC SHZ Klima 

neu
-700
1 | 15
17
1
32.503 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,9l/100km, 134g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
155 
146 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
19.089 218.389 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

(X) 1.2 GS Line DAB SHZ PDC Klima 

neu
-600
1 | 14
16
31.026 km
Manuell
Benzin
6,2l/100km, 141g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
136 
129 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
16.889 216.289 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Innovation SHZ HFS RFK PDC KLIMA ALU 

neu
-600
1 | 15
131
3
33.562 km
Manuell
Benzin
0l/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
ERHÖHTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
148 
140 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
18.348 217.748 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Sitzheizung, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Edition 

neu
-800
1 | 22
42
1
30.040 km
Manuell
Benzin
6l/100km, 137g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
169 
159 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
21.189 220.389 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

X 1.2 Start/Stop Innovation 

neu
-1.600
-10%
1 | 25
79
83.459 km
Manuell
Benzin
6,6l/100km, 149g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
133 
113 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
15.889 214.289 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Automatik Elegance 

neu
-2.400
-10%
1 | 22
44
1
4.780 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,3l/100km, 142g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
204 
173 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
24.489 222.089 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

(X) 1.5D Edition Navi DAB Tempomat PDC USB Klima 

neu
-700
1 | 15
11
32.727 km
Manuell
Diesel
4,6l/100km, 120g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
155 
146 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
19.089 218.389 1
Diesel, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

(X) 1.5D Edition Navi DAB PDC SHZ Tempomat Klima 

neu
1 | 15
12
69.266 km
Manuell
Diesel
4,6l/100km, 120g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
113 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
14.289 1
Diesel, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance 1.2 Turbo CAM/NAVI/FSHZ/SHZ 

neu
-5.500
-19%
1 | 15
34
19.987 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,5l/100km, 147g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
251 
181 3
Leasing
331 
244 1,3
Kaufen
28.789 223.289 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance Paket, 1.2 Direct Injection 

neu
-4.003
-14%
1 | 15
12
5.875 km
Manuell
Benzin
6,1l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
249 
199 3
Leasing
324 
227 1,3
Kaufen
29.452 225.449 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Turbo Ultimate HUD AHK Panorama Navi Leder Sou 

neu
1 | 15
49
1
42.200 km
Manuell
Benzin
7,8l/100km
185g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
158 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
20.149 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 GS Line 

neu
1 | 30
8
15.465 km
Manuell
Benzin
7,8l/100km
185g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
154 3
Leasing
206 1,3
Kaufen
19.849 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Elegance KAMERA+SHZ+LRHZ+AGR+Klima 

-6.262
-22%
1 | 15
11
5.000 km
Manuell
Benzin
19,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
262 
183 3
Leasing
331 
179 1,3
Kaufen
29.111 222.849 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Elegance PDC+KAMERA+SHZ+LRHZ+Klima 

neu
1 | 15
9
3.100 km
Manuell
Benzin
4,7l/100km
107g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
162 3
Leasing
207 1,3
Kaufen
20.049 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Alternativen zum Opel Crossland X

Opel Crossland X

Turbo 1.2 110 GS LED Nav Temp Solar... 

neu
-4.900
-19%
1 | 12
44
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
224 
162 3
Leasing
295 
217 1,3
Kaufen
25.758 220.858 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Airbag

Opel Crossland X

1.5 D 110 LED Kam PDC CarPlay Temp ... 

neu
-3.763
-15%
1 | 12
13
10 km
Manuell
Diesel
4,8l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
218 
170 3
Leasing
278 
186 1,3
Kaufen
25.421 221.658 1
Diesel, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Start/Stopp-Automatik, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Airbag

Opel Crossland X

Elegance Paket Navi Rückfahrkamera SHZ 

neu
-7.897
-20%
1 | 15
68
11 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,5l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung