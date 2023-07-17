0800 - 40 30 182

Opel - top-marke zu niedrigen preisen

Die Wurzeln des Automobilherstellers Opel liegen in Rüsselsheim. Hier etablierte sich das Unternehmen anfangs als größter Nähmaschinenhersteller Europas und widmete sich ab 1899 auch der Automobilproduktion. Von 1929 bis August 2017 gehörte das Unternehmen zum US-amerikanischen Automobilkonzern General Motors (GM). Danach wurde Opel Teil der französischen Groupe PSA. Opel ist einer der größten Automobilproduzenten Europas und mit seiner britischen Schwestermarke Vauxhall in mehr als 50 Ländern vertreten.

  • 14 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie
  • 100% unverbindlich anfragen
  • Deutschlandweite Lieferung
  • Kostenlose Kaufberatung
  • Flexible Finanzierung
  • 12 Monate Garantie

auto.de ist der neue, schnelle und einfache Weg sein Traumauto im Internet zu finden und zu kaufen. Unsere fachmännisch geprüften Fahrzeuge sind in einem Top Zustand und frei von technischen Mängeln. Auf unserer Seite finden Sie Top Angebote bis zu 40% reduziert. Zusätzlich bietet Ihnen auto.de günstige Möglichkeiten zur Finanzierung Ihres Traumwagens sowie attraktive Barkauf-Angebote. Finden Sie gemeinsam mit einem persönlichen Kundenberater Ihr neues Auto. Wir liefern Ihr Traumauto bis zu Ihnen nach Hause - deutschlandweit. Sie können sofort einsteigen und dank 12 Monaten Garantie und 14 Tagen Rückgaberecht sorgenfrei losfahren. Unsere sofort verfügbaren Fahrzeuge warten auf Sie. Jetzt kostenlos und 100% unverbindlich Angebot anfragen!

Opel Crossland X

Turbo 1.2 110 GS LED Nav Temp Solar... 

neu
-4.900
-19%
1 | 12
44
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
224 
162 3
Leasing
295 
217 1,3
Kaufen
25.758 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Airbag

Opel Crossland X

1.5 D 110 LED Kam PDC CarPlay Temp ... 

neu
-3.763
-15%
1 | 12
13
10 km
Manuell
Diesel
4,8l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
218 
170 3
Leasing
278 
186 1,3
Kaufen
25.421 €
Diesel, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Parkassistent, Start/Stopp-Automatik, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Airbag

Opel Crossland X

Elegance Paket Navi Rückfahrkamera SHZ 

neu
-7.897
-20%
1 | 15
68
11 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,5l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
350 
250 3
Leasing
461 
269 1,3
Kaufen
40.246 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

GS Line #HUD #DAB #BT #ANDROID 

-8.921
-20%
1 | 22
22
5 km
Manuell
Benzin
19,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
388 
275 3
Leasing
512 
296 1,3
Kaufen
44.570 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Fahrer-Airbag

Opel Crossland X

Crossland 

-7.497
-17%
1 | 22
19
5 km
Manuell
Benzin
19,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
370 
275 3
Leasing
490 
308 1,3
Kaufen
43.146 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance #KEYLESS #NAVI #SHZ #AGR 

1 | 11
7
50 km
Manuell
Benzin
6,1l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
199 3
Leasing
268 1,3
Kaufen
25.449 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance S&S #KAMERA #SHZ 

-7.771
-20%
1 | 12
6
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
19,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
335 
237 3
Leasing
438 
249 1,3
Kaufen
38.320 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance #KAMERA #SHZ #LED #AHK 

-8.095
-20%
1 | 12
8
10 km
Manuell
Benzin
19,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
348 
246 3
Leasing
456 
259 1,3
Kaufen
39.744 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance 1.2 Turbo NAVI HUD LED ALLWETTER digitales Cockpit Apple CarPlay Android Auto 

neu
1 | 15
12
10 km
Automatik
Benzin
6,5l/100km, 147g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
211 3
Leasing
285 1,3
Kaufen
27.149 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Neu, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance Paket Komfort-P./NAVI/NSW LED 

-8.192
-22%
1 | 14
3
15 km
Manuell
Benzin
19,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
335 
231 3
Leasing
437 
238 1,3
Kaufen
37.941 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Ultimate #SHZ #ANDROID #BT 

-5.998
-18%
1 | 12
20
5 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,8l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
283 
207 3
Leasing
374 
280 1,3
Kaufen
32.647 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Ultimate-P./LED/Sitzheizung/LM Navi/BC 

1 | 14
6
15 km
Manuell
Benzin
19,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
225 
220 3
Leasing
304 
298 1,3
Kaufen
28.649 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Enjoy Navi/Klima LED/Sitzhzg./BC/eFH. 

-6.533
-18%
1 | 14
5
15 km
Manuell
Benzin
19,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
308 
225 3
Leasing
402 
243 1,3
Kaufen
35.582 €
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Neu, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP,

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Automatik Elegance Paket 

-7.140
-18%
1 | 10
13
10 km
Automatik
Benzin
19,9l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
347 
257 3
Leasing
446 
273 1,3
Kaufen
39.289 232.149 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Vorführwagen, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

Elegance Pak. #NAVI #PDC #KAMERA #AGR 

-5.460
-18%
1 | 10
8
5 km
Manuell
Benzin
6,1l/100km, 499g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
260 
191 3
Leasing
337 
204 1,3
Kaufen
29.909 224.449 1
Benzin, Limousine, Manuell, Neu, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

1.2 Business Edition // Kamera/LED 

neu
-500
1 | 13
57
80.978 km
Automatik
Benzin
4,9l/100km
112g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
136 
130 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
17.048 216.548 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Opel Crossland X

(X) 1.2 Ultimate AHK Head Up Navi DAB PDC SHZ Klima 

neu
-700
1 | 15
17
1
32.503 km
Manuell
Benzin
5,9l/100km, 134g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
155 
146 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
19.089 218.389 1
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Manuell, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Opel Crossland X

(X) 1.2 GS Line DAB SHZ PDC Klima 

neu
-600
1 | 14
16
31.026 km
Manuell
Benzin
6,2l/100km, 141g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
136 
129 3
Leasing