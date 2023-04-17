0800 - 40 30 182

Ihre persönliche Autoberatung

0800 - 40 30 182

Montag - Freitag: 8:00 - 20:00 Uhr

Samstag: 9:00 - 17:00 Uhr

Gerne kontaktieren Sie uns per E-Mail:

auto@auto.de

AnmeldenMein Konto

15 Polestar 2

Polestar
2
Alle Filter entfernen
ändernMonatsrate:beliebig, 60 Monate
Ergebnisse anzeigen

Ratendetails anpassen

abbrechen

Grunddaten

weitere Fahrzeuge hinzufügen

Erstzulassung

2.0k
2.0k

Monatsrate

beliebig, 60 Monate
ändern

Verbrauch

l / 100 km
1
18

Kilometerstand

1.0k
54k

Leistung in PS

220
483.16

Sitzplätze

1
12

Anzahl Türen

2
3
4
5

Antrieb

Getriebe

Außenfarbe

Polsterfarbe

Polstermaterial

Highlights

mehr Kriterien

Fahrzeughalter max

Unfallfahrzeug

Feinstaubplakette mind.

Detailsuche

Polestar - top-marke zu niedrigen preisen

Die auf elektrifizierte und rein elektrische Fahrzeuge spezialisierte Marke Polestar enstammt dem schwedischen Hersteller Volvo und gehört nun dem chinesischen Automobilkonzern Geely an. Die Premiumfahrzeuge begeistern mit sehr guter Ausstattung, Qualität und Langlebigkeit.

Ihre vorteile mit auto.de

  • 14 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie
  • 100% unverbindlich anfragen
  • Deutschlandweite Lieferung
  • Kostenlose Kaufberatung
  • Flexible Finanzierung
  • 12 Monate Garantie

So funktioniert der autokauf mit auto.de

auto.de ist der neue, schnelle und einfache Weg sein Traumauto im Internet zu finden und zu kaufen. Unsere fachmännisch geprüften Fahrzeuge sind in einem Top Zustand und frei von technischen Mängeln. Auf unserer Seite finden Sie Top Angebote bis zu 40% reduziert. Zusätzlich bietet Ihnen auto.de günstige Möglichkeiten zur Finanzierung Ihres Traumwagens sowie attraktive Barkauf-Angebote. Finden Sie gemeinsam mit einem persönlichen Kundenberater Ihr neues Auto. Wir liefern Ihr Traumauto bis zu Ihnen nach Hause - deutschlandweit. Sie können sofort einsteigen und dank 12 Monaten Garantie und 14 Tagen Rückgaberecht sorgenfrei losfahren. Unsere sofort verfügbaren Fahrzeuge warten auf Sie. Jetzt kostenlos und 100% unverbindlich Angebot anfragen!

image
GEPRÜFT
image
EINFACH
image
SICHER
image
KAUFEN

Unsere top-angebote für sie

Polestar 2

Long Range Dual Motor AHK 360° ACC Pano Lon... 

-2.300
1 | 21
13
18.000 km
Automatik
Elektro
20,2kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
488 
459 3
Leasing
660 
624 1,3
Kaufen
62.258 259.958 1
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Polestar 2

Dual M.h Panorama Navi Leder digitales Cockpit Memory Sitze Soundsystem Harm 

neu
-3.000
-6%
1 | 14
18
12.972 km
Automatik
Elektro
20kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
386 
348 3
Leasing
511 
465 1,3
Kaufen
48.049 245.049 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Vorführwagen, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Polestar 2

h Long Range Single 

neu
-15.200
-24%
1 | 17
52
1.500 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
FAIRER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
576 
383 3
Leasing
727 
358 1,3
Kaufen
63.449 248.249 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Vorführwagen, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Polestar 2

Polestar Dual Motor Pilot Lite 20Zoll Felge h 

1 | 9
30
35.900 km
Automatik
Elektro
0kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
457 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
59.649 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Fahrer-Airbag

Polestar 2

Polestar Dual Motor Pilot Lite h 

1 | 9
17
28.900 km
Automatik
Elektro
0kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
477 3
Leasing
646 1,3
Kaufen
62.149 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Fahrer-Airbag

Polestar 2

Polestar Long Range Dual Motor Pilot Lite h 

1 | 9
21
17.900 km
Automatik
Elektro
0kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
461 3
Leasing
625 1,3
Kaufen
60.149 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Fahrer-Airbag

Polestar 2

Long Range Dual Motor / Pilot / Plus / Performance 

-2.200
1 | 15
70
1
32.000 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
429 
402 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
52.849 250.649 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Polestar 2

Long Range Dual Motor AHK+360°+ACC+Pano 

neu
1 | 13
6
18.000 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
457 3
Leasing
623 1,3
Kaufen
59.849 1
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Polestar 2

Standard Range Elektro Single Motor h DAB LED-Hauptscheinwerfer 

1 | 10
25
7.000 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
ERHÖHTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
329 
325 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
41.075 240.749 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Polestar 2

Long Range Dual Pilot Lite Plus Paket 

neu
1 | 9
10
2.500 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
382 3
Leasing
501 1,3
Kaufen
48.349 1
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Beifahrer-Airbag

Polestar 2

Long Range Dual Motor AHK 360° ACC Pano Lon... 

neu
-543
1 | 1
6
18.000 km
Automatik
Elektro
20,2kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
479 
472 3
Leasing
647 
639 1,3
Kaufen
62.092 261.549 1
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Polestar 2

Long Range Dual Pilot Lite Plus Paket 300k... 

1 | 1
21
2.500 km
Automatik
Elektro
15kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
511 3
Leasing
695 1,3
Kaufen
66.749 1
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-Airbags

Polestar 2

Polestar Dual Motor h 

neu
3
51.250 km
Automatik
Elektro
0kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
277 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
35.849 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, Klimatisierung, Fahrer-Airbag

Polestar 2

Elektro 4WD Long Range Dual 

neu
2
9.300 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
359 3
Leasing
466 1,3
Kaufen
45.149 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Polestar 2

Long Range Dual Motor 

14
32.500 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
415 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
52.449 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Anhängerkupplung, Sitzheizung, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Alternativen zum Polestar 2

Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE AWD 2.0 TD4 EU6d-T Allrad AHK-el. klappb. AHK Navi Soundsystem 

neu
-2.000
-6%
1 | 15
2793
3
37.969 km
Automatik
Diesel
7,4l/100km, 194g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
304 
278 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
35.449 233.449 1
Diesel, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Airbag

Volvo XC60

T5 R-Design AWD | LED | PANO | SHZ | 22" 

neu
-8.400
-20%
1 | 33
7485
5
74.000 km
Automatik
Benzin
7,8l/100km
169g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
399 
287 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
42.899 234.499 
Benzin, SUV/Geländewagen, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Airbag

Volkswagen Sharan

Highline DSG BMT/Start-Stopp 4Motion | PDC | SHZ | NAV | 

neu
-5.759
-16%
1 | 8
14
64.000 km
Automatik
Diesel
5,8l/100km
154g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung