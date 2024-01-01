0800 - 40 30 182

Porsche - top-marke zu niedrigen preisen

Die Geschichte des deutschen Sportwagenbauers Porsche begann im Jahr 1931. Der Konstrukteur Ferdinand Porsche eröffnete in Stuttgart ein Konstruktionsbüro, welches den Bau des legendären VW Käfer übernahm. Später übernahm Ferdinand Porsche dann die Leitung des Volkswagen Konzerns und entwickelte sein Konstruktionsbüro 1945 zu einer eigenen Automobilfabrik. Heutiger Sitz der Porsche AG ist Zuffenhausen bei Stuttgart. Seit 2009 ist Porsche Teil des VW-Konzerns. Zu den Klassikern im Porsche Modellportfolio zählen zweifellos die Modelle 356 und 911. 

Ihre vorteile mit auto.de

  • 14 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie
  • 100% unverbindlich anfragen
  • Deutschlandweite Lieferung
  • Kostenlose Kaufberatung
  • Flexible Finanzierung
  • 12 Monate Garantie

So funktioniert der autokauf mit auto.de

auto.de ist der neue, schnelle und einfache Weg sein Traumauto im Internet zu finden und zu kaufen. Unsere fachmännisch geprüften Fahrzeuge sind in einem Top Zustand und frei von technischen Mängeln. Auf unserer Seite finden Sie Top Angebote bis zu 40% reduziert. Zusätzlich bietet Ihnen auto.de günstige Möglichkeiten zur Finanzierung Ihres Traumwagens sowie attraktive Barkauf-Angebote. Finden Sie gemeinsam mit einem persönlichen Kundenberater Ihr neues Auto. Wir liefern Ihr Traumauto bis zu Ihnen nach Hause - deutschlandweit. Sie können sofort einsteigen und dank 12 Monaten Garantie und 14 Tagen Rückgaberecht sorgenfrei losfahren. Unsere sofort verfügbaren Fahrzeuge warten auf Sie. Jetzt kostenlos und 100% unverbindlich Angebot anfragen!

Unsere top-angebote für sie

Porsche Taycan

4S Cross Turismo | Hinterachslenkung | 

-22.092
-13%
1 | 26
27
9.900 km
Automatik
Elektro
29,9kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.414 
1.134 3
Leasing
1.792 
1.255 1,3
Kaufen
166.541 2144.449 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Vorführwagen, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4S Cross Turismo |Clubleder Olea Bi-Color 

-4.000
1 | 26
32
9.800 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
748 
698 3
Leasing
982 
921 1,3
Kaufen
95.249 291.249 
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

Turbo Cross Turismo | besonders gepflegt 

-8.700
-9%
1 | 25
14
43.000 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
848 
738 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
102.349 293.649 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4 Cross Turismo | Active Ride | 

neu
-37.590
-22%
1 | 29
31
1
7.900 km
Automatik
Elektro
29,9kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.491 
1.015 3
Leasing
1.908 
996 1,3
Kaufen
170.739 2133.149 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Vorführwagen, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4 Cross Turismo | Hinterachslenkung | 

neu
-41.072
-23%
1 | 28
38
11.900 km
Automatik
Elektro
29,9kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.588 
1.067 3
Leasing
2.035 
1.038 1,3
Kaufen
181.421 2140.349 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Vorführwagen, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4S Cross Turismo | Hinterachslenkung | 

-17.278
-8%
1 | 30
19
0 km
Automatik
Elektro
21kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.696 
1.477 3
Leasing
2.228 
1.809 1,3
Kaufen
211.627 2194.349 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Neu, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4S Cross Turismo | Hinterachslenkung | 

-17.249
-8%
1 | 30
18
0 km
Automatik
Elektro
21kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
GUTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.663 
1.445 3
Leasing
2.183 
1.764 1,3
Kaufen
207.298 2190.049 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Neu, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4 Cross Turismo | HD-Matrix LED | BOSE | 

-13.384
-8%
1 | 30
23
1
0 km
Automatik
Elektro
29,9kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
FAIRER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.401 
1.232 3
Leasing
1.836 
1.511 1,3
Kaufen
175.133 2161.749 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Neu, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4S Cross Turismo | Hinterachslenkung | 

-15.239
-8%
1 | 30
20
0 km
Automatik
Elektro
29,9kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.586 
1.392 3
Leasing
2.081 
1.711 1,3
Kaufen
198.288 2183.049 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Neu, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4 Cross Turismo | InnoDrive | 

-15.936
-9%
1 | 29
15
0 km
Automatik
Elektro
29,9kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
ERHÖHTER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.399 
1.197 3
Leasing
1.829 
1.442 1,3
Kaufen
173.185 2157.249 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Neu, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4 Cross Turismo | Abstandsregeltempostat 

neu
1 | 28
35
31.900 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
759 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
99.349 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Vorführwagen, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4 Cross Turismo | InnoDrive | Panorama | 

-12.916
-8%
1 | 26
18
0 km
Automatik
Elektro
29,9kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
FAIRER PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.344 
1.181 3
Leasing
1.712 
1.398 1,3
Kaufen
163.165 2150.249 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Neu, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

4 Cross Turismo | Offroad Design Paket | 

-6.400
-6%
1 | 16
29
52.900 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
840 
759 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
105.949 299.549 1
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Tempomat, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimatisierung, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Porsche Taycan

Cross Turismo,Pano,InnoDrive,Offroad,HuD 

1 | 9
29
19.900 km
Automatik
Elektro
0kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
984 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
129.149 
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Gebraucht, Frontantrieb, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Porsche Taycan

Cross Turismo 4 

1 | 5
31
1
9.257 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
759 3
Leasing
---
Kaufen
99.549 
Elektro, Kombi, Automatik, Gebraucht, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Lichtsensor, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, ESP, ABS, Klimaautomatik, Front-, Seiten- und weitere Airbags

Alternativen zum Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

Turbo S / ENTERTAINMENT / BEIFAHRER DISP. 

neu
-2.900
1 | 15
82
10.600 km
Automatik
Elektro
18kWh/100km
0g CO2/km (komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.466 
1.429 3
Leasing
1.953 
1.909 1,3
Kaufen
190.749 2187.849 
Elektro, Limousine, Automatik, Gebraucht, Allrad, Navigationssystem, Sitzheizung, LED / Laser / Xenon, Panoramaschiebedach, Multifunktionslenkrad, Standheizung, Regensensor, Parkassistent, Notruf-Assistent, Lichtsensor, Head Up Display, Start/Stopp-Automatik, Bluetooth, Freisprecheinrichtung, Verkehrszeichen-Erkennung, ESP, ABS, Klimaanlage, Front- und Seiten-Airbags

Porsche Taycan

Sport Turismo Turbo S / SURROUND / PDLS+ 

-3.980
1 | 15
82
3.800 km
Automatik
Elektro
29,9kWh/100km, 0g CO2/km (WLTP, komb)*
TOP PREIS
monatlich z.B.
Finanzierung
1.644 
1.594 3
Leasing
2.186 
2.090 1,3
Kaufen